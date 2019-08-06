Home Nation

J-K: Sleuths expect temporary spike in Valley violence

Intelligence reports suggest terror groups may use suicide bombing and IEDs to cause maximum damage.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu_Police

Policemen patrol a street during restrictions at Raghunath Bazar in Jammu. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh & Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Security forces and intelligence agencies fear a spike in violence following abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that accord special status to J&K. “There will not be an immediate reaction to the situation, but violence and terrorist activities will rise in the coming days. Eventually the attempts will decline,” said a senior Army officer.

Intelligence reports suggest terror groups may use suicide bombing and IEDs to cause maximum damage. “Militants will make desperate attempts for some time and will attempt to lure the youth with their propaganda. But security forces are prepared to tackle the situation,” said a senior security official. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba is likely to visit J&K to take stock of the security situation.   

Ajai Sahni of the Institute of Conflict Management, an expert on counter-terror, said there would not be any explosion of militancy. “There is every chance there will be a reaction but it cannot be sustained. The militant groups do not have the required power to launch sustained attacks. There will be incidents though, but India has been effectively tackling militant groups so far, and they will do the same in the future,” he added.

The forces are also prepared for an increase in Pakistani regular troops on the LoC. “Pakistan is expected to shift its troops from their Afghanistan border towards the Indian side,” said an Army officer. The Indian Army has not brought in any extra troops, but it will be on standby to support about 45,000 extra paramilitary forces brought to Kashmir. “We will conduct only anti-terror operations,” Army sources said.
The government, having anticipated turmoil in the Valley, had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in parts of J&K, including Srinagar as a precautionary measure. Mobile, internet and landline services were suspended from Sunday night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 370 Article 370 scrapped Jammu and Kashmir special status
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp