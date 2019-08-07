Home Nation

Doctors tried for 70 minutes to revive Sushma Swaraj, but failed

Published: 07th August 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken to BJP headquarters in Delhi

Mortal remains of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj being taken to BJP headquarters in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Somrita Ghose
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was around 9 pm on Tuesday night that senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj complained of uneasiness and chest pain. She was rushed to AIIMS in the national capital and reached there at 9.30 pm.
“The doctors tried their best to revive her condition for more than 70 minutes and all treatment measures were taken to get her out of the critical condition. However it did not work and she breathed her last at 10.50 pm,” said official spokesperson from AIIMS.

Swaraj’s body was released from AIIMS around 12.15 am and has been taken to her residence Dhawan Deep building in Janpath Road where she shifted last month. The BJP leaders informed that the body will be kept at the party headquarters on Wednesday to pay their respects.

Delhi loses 3 ex-CMs

With Swaraj's demise, Delhi lost three former chief ministers in less than a year. Swaraj, who was the chief minister of Delhi for a brief period in 1998, passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest. Three-time CM and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in July this year due to cardiac arrest. Madan Lal Khurana, who was chief minister from 1993-96, passed away in October last year.

