Kolkata HC sets aside Mukul Roy arrest warrant

Published: 08th August 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Mukul Roy was given the responsibility of the chief election strategist by the BJP in Bengal.

BJP leader Mukul Roy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Kolkata High Court on Wednesday set aside an arrest warrant issued by Burrabazar police station against senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with the alleged recovery of unaccounted cash of Rs 19 lakh from a person before the Lok Sabha elections.

The court directed that the original proceedings pertaining to the alleged recovery of the sum will continue before the city court.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Kolkata, had issued the warrant on July 29 against Roy after Burrabazar police station moved a petition alleging non-cooperation on Roy’s part in investigation.
The Delhi High Court had on August 1 granted Roy protection from coercive action for 10 days, on a plea by the BJP leader challenging the notices issued to him by the Kolkata Police to appear before it for questioning in the case.

The Delhi High Court asked Roy to join the investigation into the case.Roy was interrogated by officers of the Kolkata Police at his Delhi residence on August 2. When asked, Roy said the police questioned him as a witness of the case.

