Denied new Jaguar car by parents, Haryana youth pushes BMW into river

Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers.

Published: 10th August 2019 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

BMW logo

BMW logo (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Gifted a BMW by his parents instead of a Jaguar that he was demanding, a youth from Haryana's Yamunanagar on Friday pushed his new car into a swollen river in a fit of anger, police said. 
"When the youth was plunging the high-end BMW car into the river, he also made a video and put it on social media," a police official told IANS.

The car later got stuck in the middle of the river owing to a patch of tall grass. Later, the youth was seen trying to get the car out of the river with the help of local divers. Police have registered a case in the matter.

 

