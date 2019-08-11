Home Nation

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returns amid downgrading of bilateral ties

Sources said Bisaria is back in Delhi as Pakistan did not heed to India's request to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties.

Published: 11th August 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria

Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has returned to India, days after Islamabad expelled him following its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said Bisaria is back in Delhi as Pakistan did not heed to India's request to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties.

Pakistan has already made it clear that it will not send its newly-appointed High Commissioner Moin Ul Haque to India.

Haque was appointed to the post three months after the previous Pakistani envoy Sohail Mahmood took charge as Pakistan's foreign secretary.

It is learnt that Bisaria left Islamabad on Saturday and arrived here via Dubai.

Pakistan on Wednesday expelled Bisaria, soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with India over what it called New Delhi's "unilateral" decision on Jammu and Kashmir.

India on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, withdrawing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

On Thursday, India urged Islamabad to review its decision to downgrade diplomatic ties with it.

The external affairs ministry ministry said India regretted the steps announced by Pakistan, asserting its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair.

India has been maintaining that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was an internal affair aimed at ensuring overall welfare of the region.

"It is not surprising that such developmental initiatives that could address any disaffection in Jammu and Kashmir should be negatively perceived in Pakistan, which has utilised such sentiments to justify its cross-border terrorism," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Bisaria Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan
India Matters
The devastated spot at Puthumala in Wayanad where a post office, temple, mosque and a few houses were washed away in a major landslide | T P Sooraj
Kerala floods: A village stood in Wayanad once before rains inundated it
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)
Shows what years of RSS training does to mind: Rahul slams Haryana CM's Kashmiri girl remark
Members of DMK were in jubliant mood after the results of Vellore parliment election results came out on Friday afternoon. | (R Satish Babu | EPS)
Vellore Lok Sabha election: Close win a reality check on DMK leadership?
Nawaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)
Nawaz Sharif continues to have AC, heater and TV in prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Screen grab of CCTV footage of the the couple fighting off the robbers | Express
WATCH: Elderly couple fights off masked robbers with slippers, chairs and stools
A vendor pushes his cart as security personnel guard in a street on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar Sunday Aug. 11 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Mudasir Ahmad's 'Lone'ly wedding
Gallery
Eid-al-Adha means 'Feast of the Sacrifice' or Eid Qurban also called the 'Festival of the Sacrifice', honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command. (Photo | R.Satish Babu/EPS)
Eid al-Adha: Emotions galore as India celebrates Bakrid!
Having earned the distinction of being the longest-serving Congress president, Sonia Gandhi is once again at the helm to steer her party out of troubled waters. (Photo | AICC Twitter)
Indian National Congress' saviour-in-chief Sonia Gandhi returns to party helm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp