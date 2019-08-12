Home Nation

Why not 'British Occupied Ireland', Shekhar Kapur asks BBC

Kapur is not the first one to slam BBC, which refers to J-K as 'Indian-administered Kashmir' with several Indian commentators having accused foreign media of presenting a tilted view.

Published: 12th August 2019 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2019 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Sunday slammed BBC's terminology for Jammu and Kashmir, demanding to know why it doesn't call Northern Ireland "British Occupied Ireland".

In a tweet, he said: "Hey @BBCWorld.. each time you call #kashmir 'Indian Occupied Kashmir' I keep wondering why you refuse to call Northern Ireland 'British Occupied Ireland'."

Kapur is not the first one to slam BBC, which refers to Jammu and Kashmir as "Indian-administered Kashmir" with several Indian commentators having accused foreign media of presenting a tilted view on the Kashmir issue.

A BBC News Press Team tweet, however, said: "The BBC stands by its journalism and we strongly refute any claims that we have misrepresented events in Kashmir. We are covering the situation impartially and accurately. Like other broadcasters we are currently operating under severe restrictions in Kashmir but we will continue to report what is happening."

In another tweet, the filmmaker said: "I cannot fathom why Pakistan feels abolition of #Articles370 is a threat to its own security. Can you?"

The Narendra Modi-led government recently scrapped Article 370 of the Indian Constitution which confers special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, the relations with Pakistan have been on a downturn.

 

Comments(3)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Pankaj
    Shekhar Kapoor has become a pagal Bhakt Now. 370 is enacted but will be effective from 31 Oct 2019. BBb is right. Intention to get some prasad from Modi he is doing like this bullshit.
    1 day ago reply

  • Jai
    Lets not forget how the BBC lied to the word about the IRAQ WAR---- 20 years still waiting for the WMD
    1 day ago reply

  • Murthy
    BBC needs to face up to saying
    1 day ago reply
