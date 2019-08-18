Home Nation

Narendra Modi​'s I-Day speech thought provoking, extremely courageous: Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha expressed a wish to speak to the Prime Minister over linking of rivers which he said was a dream of ex-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: Known for his staunch criticism of Narendra Modi, Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha played a different tune on Sunday and termed the Prime Minister's Independence Day address as "extremely courageous" and "thought-provoking".

Sinha, who crossed over to the Congress after BJP refused him a ticket from Bihar's Patna Sahib, profusely praised Modi for the announcement creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

"Since I am famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon'ble PM @narendermodi @PMOIndia that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug'19 was extremely courageous, well researched and thought-provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country," Sinha's tweet read.

The actor-turned-politician tweeted that Modi certainly deserved to be applauded and appreciated as he "hit the nail right on the head, by speaking out on vital issues with a plan for a forward-looking India"

"#Water crisis looming large - soon in a couple of years, many prominent cities would go dry. Next, the #PopulationExplosion is gigantic - it needs to be handled very carefully soon, sooner the better, Enhancing #domestictourism, several other key issues. Many before have spoken but didn't go further with any solid actions or proper road map. Bravo! Kudos! You, certainly deserve to be applauded and appreciated as you have hit the nail right on the head, by speaking out on vital issues with a plan for a forward-looking India," Sinha wrote on Twitter, a platform extensively used by him to attack the BJP and Modi.

"You definitely touched an emotional chord with the big move, of #CDS to be appointed (one leader on top of Army, Navy and Air Force). This powerful command can make a difference. You being a friend and guide of the nation, have chosen the right day, time and platform but we are waiting for the escalated, wider, detailed planning and appropriate road map. I humbly suggest - act now, before it is too late, as the nation stands firmly with you," he further said.

Sinha also expressed a wish to speak to the Prime Minister over linking of rivers which he said was a dream of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I could also talk to you if you have the time and inclination on connecting the rivers, a dream of our beloved former PM #AtalBihariVajpayee, like the 'Sagar Mala' project. This would be tremendously beneficial in controlling the floods and drought situation of the country," read his tweet.

In the last tweet, Sinha made another "polite request" and said "if this project could be announced next year on Independence Day, it would be like 'Sone pe Suhaga'."

"I would also be happy to contribute to this constructive and positive approach. Jai Hind," he concluded.

Time and again Sinha had dubbed himself as a rebel during his last days in the BJP. Differences were brewing since long given his sharp comments but he made the final decision to switch sides and join the Congress when BJP dropped him from the list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

Instead of sitting lawmaker Sinha, BJP fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib in Bihar. The actor contested against Prasad on a Congress ticker but lost by a considerable margin.

Contrary to his party's stand, Sinha had also welcomed the passage of Triple Talaq Bill by both houses of the Parliament and had termed it a milestone.

