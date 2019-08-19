Home Nation

Jilted lover stabs boyfriend to death for marrying another woman in Assam

The attack was perpetrated in broad daylight near the BBK College at Nagaon in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday.

Knife

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  A jilted lover in Assam stabbed her boyfriend to death as he married another woman.

The attack was perpetrated in broad daylight near the BBK College at Nagaon in Lower Assam’s Barpeta district on Monday. The police said the accused, Runuma Ahmed (19), was absconding. 

The girl was upset that her boyfriend, Moidul Islam (27), had ditched her to marry another woman. The deceased was a cousin of the assailant – her father is the younger brother of the victim’s father. The families hail from the same village in Barpeta district.

It was learnt that the girl, who was in her college uniform, had called the victim to the site and carried out the attack with a knife that she had brought in her bag. She stabbed him on the neck. He died on the way to a hospital in Barpeta. 

“I accompanied him when he came to meet her. They were talking to each other in a corner when suddenly the girl pulled out a knife from her bag and stabbed him on the neck. He collapsed after the attack and shouted. I rushed to him and found him lying in a pool of blood,” a friend of the victim told journalists.

He said the girl had fled the scene immediately after the attack. The victim was rushed to a hospital in the town but the doctors there declared him dead on arrival.

Runuma had been in a relationship with Moidul for the past seven years and both families knew it. However, for reasons not known, he married another woman on Saturday.

Hurt and enraged on being cheated, she called him to meet her and carried out the attack. Runuma is a BA first semester student of humanities while Moidul was a graduate.

