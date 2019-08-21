Home Nation

Rajasthan border sealed after terror attack alert from IB

The border of Rajasthan has been sealed as reports of four members of Pakistan intelligence agency ISI entering India have surfaced. 

Published: 21st August 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 11:42 AM

By Express News Service

Along with Rajasthan, the borders of Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh have also been sealed after receiving input related to terrorist attacks from central intelligence agencies. Intensive search is being done for vehicles coming from outside. Gujarat ATS has prepared a sketch of Afghan terrorist and sent it to police officers, investigative agencies and police stations. The state is on high alert. The Intelligence Bureau of Gujarat has received input of the terrorist movement in Gujarat and Rajasthan’s Udaipur and Sirohi districts. 

According to IG Udaipur Binita Thakur, “Security has been beefed up in the border area following the Gujarat Police’s alert. CRPF and Armed Forces personnel have been deployed there. “Orders have been issued to all police stations in areas adjacent to Sirohi to check vehicles and hotels. Here, five separate blocks have been erected along the Rajasthan-Gujarat border.”

Moreover, the agency input has warned of attacks in other states. Punjab, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are also on alert.
 

