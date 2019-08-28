Home Nation

Declared dead at birth, Uttar Pradesh girl is KBC winner

Noopur Singh, won Rs 12.5 lakh at the country's most celebrated game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, she answered 12 questions.

Published: 28th August 2019 10:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | KBC)

By IANS

UNNAO: She was declared "born dead" and thrown in the garbage by the doctors of a Kanpur hospital. A relative saw signs of life in the newborn and picked her up.

The baby girl grew up physically challenged due to the first few minutes of negligence by the doctors.

Twenty-nine years later, Noopur Singh, won Rs 12.5 lakh at the country's most celebrated game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. She answered 12 questions.

Noopur, who lives in Bighapur in Unnao district, was born to a farmer Ramkumar Singh and his wife Kalpana Singh.

Mother Kalpana Singh said: "Noopur, despite her disability, has always been a good student. She was on the merit list in Intermediate and got through the B.Ed entrance test in the first attempt.

"Today, she teaches children in a playgroup and also gives free education to Class 10 students."

Talking about her journey to KBC, the proud mother said that whenever the game show was telecast on TV, Noopur would answer the questions correctly even before the contestants.

"When this season began, we asked her to apply and she was selected. Our happiness knew no bounds when she ended up winning Rs 12.5 lakh," she said.

Noopur, her mother said, holds no grudges against doctors who were responsible for her disability. "She says that it was her destiny and she does not blame anyone," the mother said.

Noopur has now turned into a star of sorts in the village and people are flocking to her house to meet her.

