Another gang rape in Unnao, victim attempts immolation outside District Magistrate's office

Published: 29th August 2019 04:53 PM

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

UNNAO: Following the high-profile Unnao rape case involving expelled BJP lawmaker Kuldip Sengar, another rape victim from Unnao and her mother attempted to immolate themselves in the office of the District Magistrate here on Thursday in protest against alleged police apathy.

Though the victim and her mother were prevented from setting themselves on fire by alert security personnel, the incident has again raised questions on the working of the Unnao police.

According to reports, the victim was kidnapped from her house in Makhi village on July 1 and raped by three men. She lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered against the accused but no arrests were made.

The victim claimed that the accused were now threatening her with dire consequences. Circle Officer Gaurav Tripathi, meanwhile, said that one of the accused had already been arrested and sent to jail while the two others are still absconding. He assured that they would be arrested soon.

Makhi village hit the headlines in the Unnao rape case in which expelled BJP MLA Sengar is an accused. Sengar hails from Makhi village and the rape victim also belongs to the same village.

Sengar is presently in Tihar jail in Delhi while the victim in the case is battling for her life in AIIMS after a car crash in Rae Bareli on July 28 in which she and her lawyer were critically injured. Two women relatives of the victim died in the accident which is now being investigated by the CBI.

