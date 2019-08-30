Home Nation

Rajasthan Police battles flood of mob attacks over child lifting rumours

To curb these rumours that can even lead to mob lynching, the Police Headquarters in Jaipur has now instructed all district SPs to deny such rumours on a priority basis.

Published: 30th August 2019 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

lynching, mob lynching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Repeated incidents of mob fury over rumours of child lifting have become a huge headache for the police in Rajasthan. In several cases, suspicions of child lifting have led the mob to thrash some innocent victims.

To curb these rumours that can even lead to mob lynching, the Police Headquarters in Jaipur has now instructed all district SPs to deny such rumours on a priority basis.

As in many other states, after mob lynching in the name of cow slaughter, it is rumours of child lifting that are fueling similar incidents in Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan Assembly passes anti-mob lynching bill

In recent weeks, such cases have been reported from Pali, Jodhpur, Banswara, Dungarpur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Udaipur and Alwar that has been the most notorious in mob lynching cases where over 20 such cases were reported during the past three days.

In Banswara, a ‘behroopiya’ [people who don different dresses to depict different characters] was thrashed as he was mistaken for a child lifter while in Dungarpur a woman was badly beaten up by people over rumours that she was a child lifter.

The police say that many are misusing social media platforms to spread baseless rumours about child lifters. In many instances, rumours and videos floated on social media have gone viral asking people to be on alert and have eventually led to innocents being badly attacked by mobs.

ALSO READ: Mob lynching cases soar in Uttar Pradesh over rumours of child lifting

In Pali district, a mob alleging that a woman was involved in child lifting was not only thrashed but even her clothes were sought to be torn off by the angry mob. In Ajmer, a woman teacher who was trying to argue with students of a different school was mistaken as a child lifter and chased by a mob of 300 people; she was saved from mob fury only after she sought the protection of a nearby police station.

In Chittorgarh district, six incidents happened within a week where women were thrashed by mobs suspecting them to be child-lifters though later they all turned out to be mental patients.

In rural Jaipur also, two such cases have been reported where one woman and a young ragpicker were suspected to be child-lifters and thrashed but later they proved to be innocent victims.

Looking to check this flood of mob attacks over rumours of child-lifters, senior police officials have instructed all SPs and DCPs in the state to lodge criminal cases against people who misuse social media and fake videos to spread false rumours and instigate mob attacks.

With dozens of such cases being reported in the past two months, the Police Headquarters has asked all districts to send reports about such crimes. ADG crime B.L.Soni says: “We have asked for reports and the truth in all such cases of mob attacks. We will initiate tough action against all those who spread rumours and instigate violence against innocents.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mob lynching Rajasthan Mob lynching
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp