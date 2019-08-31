Home Nation

58 government employees suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri for being absent from duty

A team of officers conducted surprise inspection at 99 government offices across the border district and found 58 employees absent from duty.

By PTI

JAMMU: As many as 58 employees were placed under suspension on Saturday after they were found being unauthorisedly absent from duty during a major inspection of nearly 100 government offices in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.

A team of officers conducted surprise inspection at 99 government offices across the border district and found 58 employees absent from duty, who were immediately placed under suspension by the district development commissioner, Rajouri, Aijaz Asad, the spokesman said.

He said the district administration is periodically conducting surprise inspections to improve work culture in the government offices and to provide good governance to the public.

During the inspections, it was revealed that against a strength of 1,080 officials posted in these offices, 785 were found present while 174 others were shown on leave, 44 were shown on training and four arrived late on duty, the spokesman said.

The heads of all institutions were directed to maintain leave accounts of the employees on a daily basis and ensure proper attendance records of their institutions, he said.

The district development commissioner made it clear that no laxity would be allowed in maintenance of discipline, punctuality and regularity in government offices in the interest of efficient public service delivery, the spokesman said.

