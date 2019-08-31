Home Nation

Next leader of opposition from Prakash Ambedkar's VBA: Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis who addressed a press conference at Nanded as part of his ‘Maha Janadsh Yatra’ came down heavily against the opposition parties.

Published: 31st August 2019 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 05:42 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: While stressing that both the principal opposition parties, the Congress and the NCP, have lost steam and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) under Prakash Ambedkar is emerging up as a major opposition force, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the next opposition leader in Maharashtra assembly will be from VBA.

Fadnavis who addressed a press conference at Nanded as part of his ‘Maha Janadsh Yatra’ came down heavily against the opposition parties at the former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan’s hometown.

"Our primary fight is with the VBA and most probably the leader of the opposition after the assembly poll would be from the VBA," Fadnavis said.

The comment came when he was asked about VBA being dubbed as the B team of BJP.  "The times have changed and the Congress and NCP are now the A and B teams of VBA," he added.

Fadnavis also took potshots at Sharad Pawar, who lost his cool over questions about his relatives deserting his party.

"Sharad Pawar is a senior leader. I won’t say anything about him. But, recently several leaders from his party have expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work and are joining the BJP. Pawar too should sense the changing times," he said.

Fadnavis enlisted work done by his government over the past five years at the press conference. "1.25 lakh of the new PMAY houses have been approved for Maharashtra," he said while highlighting how the centre too is supporting the state.

Also, in a major deviation from the party line put for the by state president Chandrakant Patil, Fadnavis stated that the decision on the induction of former Chief Minister Narayan Rane would be taken only after consultation with the Shiv Sena.

“Our alliance is strong and we would be contesting the assembly polls together. Regarding the proposal of dissolving Narayan Rane’s party into the BJP, the decision would be taken after due consultation with the Shiv Sena leadership,” Fadnavis said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis Prakash Ambedkar Vanchit Bahujan Aghad
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp