Robert Vadra moves court seeking copy of case documents from ED

Published: 23rd February 2019 03:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

Businessman Robert Vadra arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in connection with a money laundering case on Friday | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Robert Vadra, facing Enforcement Directorate probe in cases of money laundering, moved an application in a Delhi court Saturday, seeking copy of case-related documents with the central agency.

Special judge Arvind Kumar posted the matter for February 25. The application was moved through senior advocate KTS Tulsi.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning on multiple occasions in Delhi and Jaipur.

READ| Robert Vadra appears before ED for fifth time in Delhi; grilled for seven hours

The money laundering cases being probed by the ED relate to purchase of alleged illegal assets abroad and an alleged land scam in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

The court had on February 16 extended the interim bail granted to Vadra till March 2.

