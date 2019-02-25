Home Nation

By supporting terrorism, Pakistan not fulfilling commitment to Indus Water Treaty: Gadkari

Published: 25th February 2019 08:55 PM

Minister for Water Resources Nitin Gadkari (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: By supporting terrorism, Pakistan is not fulfilling its commitment to the Indus Water Treaty, which was based on mutual love and good relations, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Monday.

The government will not allow India's share of water from the Eastern rivers to flow to Pakistan, the Water Resources, Shipping, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation minister said at a public rally at Phagwara in Punjab.

Referring to stopping of India's share of water of Ravi, Sutlej, Beas from flowing to Pakistan, Gadkari said that the treaty in this regard between the two countries was based on mutual understanding, love and good relations.

"By supporting terrorism, Pakistan is not fulfilling this commitment," a statement by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry quoted the minister as saying.

"Work is on to divert this water to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan," he said.

Under the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960, the waters of the western rivers -- the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab -- was given to Pakistan and those of the eastern rivers -- the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej -- to India.

India's share of water from Ravi, Beas and Sutlej rivers came to 33 million acres feet (MAF).

While about 95 per cent of the water was being used in the country after the construction of three main dams across the rivers, close to 5 per cent water or 1.6 MAF would flow to Pakistan.

The reiteration to stop the flow of Indus water to Pakistan came amid mounting Indo-Pak tension over the Pulwama terror strike on February 14 that has triggered demands for action against the neighbouring country.

India has revoked the Most Favoured Nation status to Pakistan and mounted a diplomatic offensive to isolate it in the international community.

Pulwama Terror Attack Pulwama Attack Nitin Gadkari Indus Water Treaty

