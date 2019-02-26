Home Nation

Kamal Nath writes to PM Modi for trans-locating Asiatic lion from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh

In the letter, the MP CM has requested the PM to intervene in this matter and to issue directives to the Union Ministry for Forest and Environment and Government of Gujarat for early action.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Ranitha, the Asiatic lioness at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging immediate translocation of an Asiatic lion from Gir (Gujarat) to Kuno National Park in MP.

In the letter, the MP CM has requested the PM to intervene in this matter and to issue directives to the Union Ministry for Forest and Environment and Government of Gujarat for early action in this regard, an official statement of MP government said.

He also mentioned in the letter that all the recommendations made by the Wildlife Institute of India and expert committee formed in connection to the translocation of Asiatic Lions to Kuno have been implemented by the MP government. 20 villages (1543 families) have already been rehabilitated by the state government. A complete arrangement as regards to food for the lion has been made in the Kuno National Park. A substantial amount of money has been incurred by the state government on these arrangements. Now the Kuno National Park is ready to welcome the Asiatic Lion, he added.

He also mentioned that as per the recommendations made by the committee, the area of Kuno National Park has already been extended by additional 404 square km of forest area.

It may be mentioned that the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment while expressing its concern had said that it is essential to establish a second home for the endangered species Asiatic Lion. If it is confined to only one habitat then this species will become extinct.   Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh is the best habitat for Asiatic Lion. According to the April 2013 order of the Supreme Court, the Asiatic Lion was supposed to be shifted from Gujarat to the Kuno National Park within 6 months.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath Narendra Modi Asiatic lion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp