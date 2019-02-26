Home Nation

Why SC order on eviction of tribals has sparked a furore

Under the Forest Rights Act, 11.8 lakh claims have been rejected by the apex court.

Published: 26th February 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

File photo of the Supreme Court of India (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

The Supreme Court’s recent interim order on the eviction of tribal families and other adivasis living on forest land will affect millions of households. Under the Forest Rights Act, 11.8 lakh claims have been rejected by the apex court.

What is the Forest Rights Act, 2006 and when did it come in to effect?
The Forest Rights Act grants legal recognition to the rights of traditional forest dwelling communities, partially correcting the injustice caused by the forest laws, according to the Campaign for Survival and Dignity, a national platform of tribal and forest dwellers’ organisations. It gives communities and the public a voice in forest conservation.

What is the process followed to verify claims of forest dwellers?
There is a three-step verification process and 13 different kinds of evidence. There is a number of things that can be produced by the tribals living in forests to prove that they were living there, says Saurav Upadhyay, an environmental lawyer.  
 
How do researchers and lawyers see the order?
“The problem with the judgement is how it has disregarded the grassroots reality of implementation. What we have identified, in parts of Gujarat, that people had claims to forest land rejected because they were government employees or where there is inordinate delay and pendency in claims. The order assumes that the legal procedure is operating perfectly,” Tanay Gupta, a research associate with the Centre for Social Justice.

What is the extent of the problem?
It is not only the eviction of people from the 17 states which have submitted the rejected claims but of the entire country which will lead to a huge number of people being at the receiving end of it. “This establishes the foundation for doing away with Forest Rights Act ,” says Tanay Gupta.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SC order Tribal land Forest land

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp