GoAir Bhubaneswar-Kolkata flight experiences severe air turbulence, two crew members injured

Published: 27th February 2019 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

GoAir aircraft (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Two cabin crew members suffered "minor" injuries when a Kolkata-bound GoAir flight from Bhubaneswar experienced severe air turbulence Tuesday, the airline said.

However, none of the passengers was hurt and the aircraft made a safe landing at Kolkata airport, it said.

The number of passengers on board the turbulence-hit aircraft was not immediately known.

"GoAir flight G8 761 operating on Bhubaneswar-Kolkata route experienced severe turbulence wherein two crew members suffered minor injuries and were administered medication at the dispensary at Kolkata airport," a GoAir spokesperson said in the statement.

For the last two days, weather has been extremely unforgiving, the airline said.

It said the flight captain and co-pilot had a successful and safe landing at the Kolkata airport.

There was no damage to the aircraft and it was thoroughly checked after landing at Kolkata airport, it said adding that the aircraft was released for subsequent flights from Kolkata later.

