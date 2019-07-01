Home Nation

First batch of pilgrims begin Amarnath Yatra amid tight security

In addition to the CRPF troops, Army and J&K police personnel have taken up positions on both the yatra routes—Jammu-Pahalgam- Amarnath cave and Jammu-Baltal-Amarnath cave.

Published: 01st July 2019 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2019 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath Yatra

The first batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath from Jammu Sunday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The first batch of 2,234 pilgrims left their base camp in Jammu for the Amarnath cave shrine in Kashmir on Sunday amid chants of ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ as the 46-day annual pilgrimage begins on Monday. Tight security has been put in place with over 300 companies of paramilitary forces, deployed in the Valley for the Lok Sabha elections, retained to ensure a violence-free Amarnath Yatra—for which 1.5 lakh pilgrims have registered so far.

In addition to the CRPF troops, Army and J&K police personnel have taken up positions on both the yatra routes—Jammu-Pahalgam- Amarnath cave and Jammu-Baltal-Amarnath cave. Drones would be used for surveillance, and bullet-proof, bomb-proof vehicles would escort the convoys from Jammu to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in South Kashmir’s Himalayas.

Unlike in the past, troops would conduct the area domination exercise also at night. CRPF Inspector General Ravideep Singh Sahi told TNIE that there is no specific terror threat to the yatra, but added the security has been strengthened due to the prevailing situation in the Valley. Over 40,000 security personnel are deployed and the valley is monitored by 400 CCTVs. Yatri vehicles will be fitted with RFIDs and will also have barcodes.

“Radio-frequency identification (RFID) will be used in yatra vehicles to keep track of them. The bar coding of all yatris (yatris management system) has also been put in place to ensure that every yatri is accounted for,” the IG said. No civilian movement would be allowed when the yatra convoys pass through.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarnath yatra Jammu to Amarnath Amarnath cave Jammu Kashmir Security
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
'Raatchasi' sees Jyotika play Geetha Rani, a government school teacher who questions the establishment, and  strives to make the school better and more accessible to kids below the poverty line. Here are 5 other movies from Tamil and Malayalam that falls
Loved 'Ratchasi' trailer? Here are 5 south Indian school dramas to watch ahead of the Jyothika-starrer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp