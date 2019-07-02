Home Nation

Noida temples turn floral waste into organic colours, agarbatti and compost

Under the 'Zero Waste Project', the Noida Authority has tied up with some NGOs for recycling hundreds of kgs of used flowers every day.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:06 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By PTI

NOIDA: Floral waste from temples here is now getting recycled into organic colours, incense sticks and compost by NGOs working with destitute women and mentally-challenged people, according to officials.

Under the 'Zero Waste Project', the Noida Authority has tied up with some NGOs for recycling hundreds of kgs of used flowers every day in a bid to check their dumping in water bodies, they said.

The authority's Horticulture Department daily transports used flowers from nearly half a dozen temples, including the city's Isckon temple, to the NGOs engaged in the work, a senior official said.

Sai Mandir in Sector 61, Isckon temple in Sector 33, Kali Bari Madir in Sector 26, Durga Mata Mandir in Sector 26, Hanuman Mandir in Sector 20, Sanatam Dharm Mandir in Sector 19,  Shani Mandir in Gheja Village are participating in this initiative, Noida Authority's Chairman-cum-Chief Executive Officer Alok Tandon said.

"In the days of yore, the flowers were immersed in the river since it was considered to be an ancient tradition. Maybe it was, but many decades ago, when the river flowed freely and the air was clean and fresh. Now, our rivers, ponds, water bodies are badly polluted and dumping of floral waste would only add to the water pollution," he said.

Tandon said the authority has partnered with NGO The Society for Child Development and Nari Niketan to recycle floral wastes to bring about transformation.

"The women in these NGOs have been trained in flower recycling -- transforming the flowers into colors for Holi, agarbatti (incense sticks), compost.  A Zero Waste project! And all products are 100 per cent eco-friendly," he said.

"Products are getting ready and we the people of Noida will witness a miracle -- from polluting the river to brightening the lives of these women who have lost all hope.

Organic colours and agarbatti is being made by recycling temple flowers that are otherwise disposed in the river creating pollution of unimaginable proportions," Tandon added.

The CEO said the authority is open to working on similar projects and support such initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Noida temples
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp