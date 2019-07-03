Home Nation

'West Bengal won't be renamed as Bangla': Modi government rejects Mamata's demand

On July 26, 2018, the state assembly had passed a resolution to change the name to 'Bangla' from West Bengal.

Published: 03rd July 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:34 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. | (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday refused Mamata Banerjee's demand to change West Bengal's name to Bangla.

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), denied in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has cleared the name 'Bangla' for West Bengal as proposed by the state government.

The question was asked by Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee in the Upper House of Parliament.

READ MORE |  West Bengal Assembly passes resolution to rename state as 'Bangla'

On July 26, last year, the state assembly had passed a resolution to change the name to 'Bangla' from West Bengal.

The resolution was then sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval.

TAGS
West Bengal Bangla West Bengal name change Mamata Banerjee
