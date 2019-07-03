'West Bengal won't be renamed as Bangla': Modi government rejects Mamata's demand

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Wednesday refused Mamata Banerjee's demand to change West Bengal's name to Bangla.

Nityanand Rai, MoS (Home), denied in the Rajya Sabha that the Centre has cleared the name 'Bangla' for West Bengal as proposed by the state government.

The question was asked by Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee in the Upper House of Parliament.

On July 26, last year, the state assembly had passed a resolution to change the name to 'Bangla' from West Bengal.

The resolution was then sent to the Union Home Ministry for approval.