TMC MP Nusrat Jahan attends Rath Yatra in mangalsutra and sindoor, says 'I am still a Muslim'

By Online Desk

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan, who recently created row after she was seen in Parliament wearing mangalsutra and sindoor, on Thursday attended the Iskcon Rath Yatra festival in Kolkata.

The MP was seen along with chief minister Mamata Banerjee who inaugurated the festival organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (Iskcon).

A fatwa was reportedly issued against her soon after the incident. "I don't pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion. I have been a Muslim by birth and I am still a Muslim. It's about faith. You have to feel it inside your heart & not in your head," the TMC MP said while reacting to a question on fatwa.

In the video on the festival, Nusrat was seen wearing saree, mangalsutra and sindoor. She also broke a coconut and prayed to the Lord with folded hands like other devotees.

#WATCH Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan flag off #JagannathRathYatra pic.twitter.com/Qf0hgyVeXu — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2019

Nusrat Jahan, who is married businessman Nikhil Jain, has not changed her Islamic name.

"Nusrat Jahan represents new India... an all inclusive India. Respect for others religious beliefs and participation in their festivities will make India great again. This is what India stands for and youth like Nusrat Jahan are showing the path forward," an Iskcon spokesperson was quoted as saying by a media organisation.

