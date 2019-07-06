BJP MP RS Katheria’s goons thrash UP toll plaza staff, fire in air over Rs 110

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Close on the heels of a controversy over the brazen behaviour of Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, with a civil servant, another similar incident came to light involving the security guards of BJP’s Etawah MP Ram Shankar Katheria when they were caught on camera thrashing a toll plaza worker and allegedly firing in air on being asked to pay toll fee of Rs 110 in Agra on early Saturday morning.

Katheria, also Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, was sitting in his vehicle when his guards created the ruckus at Rahan Kalan toll Plaza on Inner Ring road Agra on being asked to pay toll tax.

The BJP MP was moving in a convoy of three cars which were trying to cut the queue and leave first. As the toll employee questioned who all were sitting in the car, Katheria’s guards got down and started thrashing the toll plaza staff.

Moreover, as the toll personnel started protesting their actions, Katheria’s supporters even shot two rounds of fire in the air to threaten the staff.

Significantly, the commotion continued in the presence of the BJP MP, who was travelling with his wife and did not find it proper to stop his men.

As per the victim, he was thrashed by the security personnel of the MP when they were asked to pay toll fee for a bus which was moving along with several four-wheelers which were part of MP’s cavalcade. The video of the entire incident has been going viral on social media.

Speaking to media persons later, one of the toll plaza workers said: “The cavalcade of BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria was passing one by one. In between, there was a bus which was asked to pay toll of Rs 110, but soon the security personnel started beating us in presence of Sansadji (MP). He started beating us with a stick and even threatened to shoot us. The MP was present on the spot and he didn’t stop any of his security personnel from beating us.”

Meanwhile, a complaint was filed by the toll officer against the BJP MP.