Home Nation

UP man kills wife for refusing sex, cuts his own genitals

The victim's father has alleged that his daughter was being harassed for a long time for dowry by the accused.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By IANS

GORAKHPUR: In a bizarre incident, a man killed his wife for refusing to have sex with him and then cut his own genitals.

The 24-year-old accused is undergoing treatment in the Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

According to police reports, the incident took place in Pokhar village in Siddharthanagar where the husband Anwarul Hasan lives.

The couple was alone at home when the accused Hasan strangled his wife after she rejected his request for sex. Hasan, who works in Surat in Gujarat, got married to the 20-year-old victim only a year ago and had returned home two days ago.

The neighbours informed the police after they noticed the victim lying on the ground and the accused Hasan drenched in blood on Saturday morning.

Hasan was rushed to district hospital from where he was referred to Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Gorakhpur.

Police have sent the body of the victim for post-mortem.

The accused later told reporters that he strangled his wife to death after she refused his request for sex and later cut his own genitals.

According to the police, the victim's father has alleged that his daughter was being harassed for a long time for dowry by the accused.

A case has been registered against Anwarul Hasan on the complaint of girl's father.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UP man wife rejects sex Genital mutilation
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp