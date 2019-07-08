Home Nation

UP CM Yogi Adiyanath sets up panel to probe into Yamuna Expressway accident

Prima facie it appears that the bus was moving at a high speed and the driver fell asleep.

Published: 08th July 2019 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a three-member committee to probe into the Yamuna Expressway accident on Monday that left 29 passengers dead.

The committee comprising Transport Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General Agra range will submit its report within 24 hours.

The Chief Minister also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

READ MORE | 29 dead, 20 injured as UP Roadways bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

He also directed concerned officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured. As many as 21 passengers had been admitted to hospital with serious injuries, District Magistrate N.G. Ravi Kumar told reporters.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav expressed his grief over the tragedy and has demanded the government to pay a compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The bus, after hitting the divider, fell into the 40-feet-deep gap between two flyovers on the Yamuna Expressway near Milestone 161 (Jharna nallah) under Etmadpur police jurisdiction of Agra district at around 4.15 a.m.

The double-decker bus with about 50 passengers on board was heading to Delhi from Lucknow.

"Prima facie it appears that the bus was moving at a high speed and the driver fell asleep," Ravi Kumar said.

