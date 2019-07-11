Home Nation

Yamuna Expressway accident: Don't shift blame on drivers only, CM Yogi Adityanath tells officers

Minister for ‘Vajrasana’ for drivers to beat fatigue, exhaustion on long routes.

Published: 11th July 2019 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

People look on at the mangled remains of a bus after it skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain near Agra on 8 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

People look on at the mangled remains of a bus after it skidded off the six-lane Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain near Agra on 8 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Post -Yamuna Expressway bus tragedy in which 29 people died on Monday morning, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the surface transport department while transport minister Swatantra Deo Singh has prescribed 'Yoga' for long route drivers.

Adityanath on Thursday directed the transport department to ensure medical check-up of all the drivers and test through breath analyzer before embarking on the journey and also at the time of reaching the destination. The CM also asked the transport officers to ensure implementation of IIT-Delhi's recommendations on road safety.  

READ MORE | 77 died in accidents reported on Yamuna Expressway in 2019 alone

Sending across a stern message, the CM said that the officers concerned could not wash their hand of their responsibilities by shifting the blame of mishaps merely on drivers only. He instructed them to depute two drivers for a journey of 400 km or more. CM Yogi was presiding over a special meeting on road safety on Thursday vis-a-vis Monday mishap.

Meanwhile, the UP Transport department came up with a string of precautionary measures, including teaching ‘Vajrasana’ to the drivers on long-distance journeys so that they could overcome fatigue and remain alert.

According to UP Transport minister Swatantra Deo Singh, apart from other corrective and precautionary measures, the drivers would be instructed to take at least half-an-hour’s break at roadside eateries and perform ‘Vajrasana’ (in which one sits with knees bent inside) to relax. It will beat their fatigue and
exhaustion, which were the major reasons behind accidents, said the minister.

While the CM told the minister and officials concerned that no slackness would be tolerated as human life was precious, he took the JP Infratek representatives to task in the meeting. “You can’t ignore the security concerns of the passengers. If you are collecting the toll fee, proper security and safety arrangements of the passengers is also your responsibility. The government can’t ignore your laxity on this account,” said a seemingly miffed CM asking the private players manning Yamuna Expressway to implement IIT Delhi’s 13 recommendations for passenger safety.

He also asked the officials of Yamuna Expressway Authority to ensure proper compliance of safety guidelines by the agencies manning the expressway or else take stern action against them. The CM has asked transport department officials to prepare and implement a new plan to make the expressways accident free.

However, the three-member committee, constituted by CM Yogi to probe the cause of Monday’s accident held the driver, who died in the accident, responsible for the tragedy. As per sources, the most likely reason for the accident could be either over-speeding or the driver not being familiar with the route and that he dozed off in wee hours. Even the GPS device on the bus was out of order, said the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Yamuna Expressway Yamuna Expressway accident
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Federer and Nadal at Wimbledon 2008
Wimbledon 2019: Federer, Nadal renew rivalry in semi-final
Meet the Bengaluru cops whose song went viral
Gallery
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
In a thrilling first semifinal at Manchester, the Kiwis trounced India by 18 runs to reach their second successive World Cup final. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: New Zealand win 'battle of nerves' to trounce India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp