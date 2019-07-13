SBI’s Anshula Kant appointed World Bank MD and Chief Financial Officer

By Express News Service

State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant was on Friday appoint ed the managing director and chief financial officer of World Bank. In her new role, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to its president David Malpass.

“Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India,” Malpass said on Friday, announcing the appointment.

Kant’s work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on the mobilisation of financial resources, besides carrying out other key management duties.

As the CFO of India’s largest bank, Kant managed $38 bn of revenues and total assets of $500 bn.

She is credited with improving the capital base of SBI and buttressing the long-term sustainability of the bank, Malpass noted.

Kant is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

Her start date will be announced shortly.