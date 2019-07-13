Home Nation

SBI’s Anshula Kant appointed World Bank MD and Chief Financial Officer

As the CFO of India’s largest bank, Kant managed $38 bn of revenues and total assets of $500 bn.

Published: 13th July 2019 01:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant. (Twitter)

By Express News Service

State Bank of India MD Anshula Kant was on Friday appoint ed the managing director and chief financial officer of World Bank. In her new role, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to its president David Malpass.

“Anshula brings more than 35 years of expertise in finance, banking, and innovative use of technology through her work as CFO of the State Bank of India,” Malpass said on Friday, announcing the appointment.

Kant’s work will include oversight of financial reporting, risk management, and working closely with the World Bank CEO on the mobilisation of financial resources, besides carrying out other key management duties.

As the CFO of India’s largest bank, Kant managed $38 bn of revenues and total assets of $500 bn.

She is credited with improving the capital base of SBI and buttressing the long-term sustainability of the bank, Malpass noted.

Kant is a graduate in Economic Honours from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a Post-Graduate in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

Her start date will be announced shortly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anshula Kant State Bank of India World Bank World Bank Group
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp