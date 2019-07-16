Bihar to help transgenders with Rs 1.5 lakh for sex change operation

By Express News Service

In a landmark move, the Bihar government has decided to provide financial assistance to members of the transgender community who opt for a sex change operation.

“If a transperson wants to undergo a sex-change operation, then the Bihar government would give Rs 1.5 lakh,” Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi announced at Kinnar Mahotsav held in Patna last week.

The Nitish Kumar government has also announced that those who refuse to give their house on rent to a transperson will face a jail sentence ranging from six months to two years.

The Bihar government also formed a transgender welfare board which will look into the problems of the LGBTQ community and help them in protecting their rights.



In a first, Patna saw thousands of transpeople participating in a pride parade demanding rights to equal opportunity and dignity.

The participants carried a 500-metre rainbow flag as part of the 'Bihar pride parade.'

Bihar has around 7000 transgender people.