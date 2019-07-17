Bihar floods: NDRF teams turn saviour for pregnant women 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Tears rolled down the eyes of 22-year-old Usha Devi of Patahi village in East Champaran on Tuesday when she was evacuated by a team of the 9th Battalion of Bihata-base National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

“Aap logan hamar bhagwan hai (You are like god to me),” said Usha Devi in the third trimester.

The NDRF has also rescued an expecting Namita Devi, 24, from Madanpur village in Araria and six-month pregnant Bharti Devi, 34, from Bagmara village.

They are among the seven pregnant women rescued and evacuated by the NDRF teams in Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Motihari, Madhubani and other flood-affected districts of Bihar in the past few days.

Vijay Kumar Sinha, who is the commandant of Bihata-based 9th battalion NDRF unit in Bihar, all the rescued and evacuated pregnant women were admitted to nearby health centres by the NRDF teams for further medical assistance.

Sinha said other four pregnant women were rescued and evacuated in Madhubani and Muzaffarpur.Sources said 19 NDRF teams have been pressed into service for rescue operations in Bihar.