Nine more die of Japanese Encephalitis, AES in Assam, toll reaches 201

GUWAHATI: Nine people more people died of Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 201. Eight of the nine people died of Japanese Encephalitis. So far 90 people have succumbed to while 111 died of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome. The deaths occurred in the hospitals of Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Kamrup (Rural) and Karimganj districts.

Assam has so far recorded 1,455 Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome positive cases.

The number of Japanese Encephalitis positive cases was 392. In the neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, 11 cases of Japanese Encephalitis have been detected so far.

Five of the cases have been detected in East Siang district, three in Papum Pare and one each in Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri and Lohit districts. Official sources said the patients were undergoing treatment in various hospitals.