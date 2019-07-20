Home Nation

Bhopal: Redeveloped Habibganj railway station to be ready by year-end

Redeveloped railway station in Bhopal suburb is the first of many airport-like transit hubs planned to be created by Indian Railways

Published: 20th July 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2019 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

A graphical representation of the redeveloped Habibganj station in Bhopal.

A graphical representation of the redeveloped Habibganj station in Bhopal.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The redeveloped Habibganj railway station in Bhopal, which is being developed as an airport-like hub by Indian Railways, will be ready by the end of December. Officials of the Indian Railways Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) say that a lot of civil work for the project has been completed at the Habibganj railway station. 

“I believe the Habibganj railway station will be completely redeveloped and ready by December-end. Work on the new concourse took more time than we expected due to the requirement of several clearances. But we are hopeful that by December-end we will be able to complete work on this world-class station,” an IRSDC official said.

Indian Railways has chosen Habibganj as the first station to be developed on the lines of an airport-like hub.

The redeveloped station, modelled on the Heidelberg station in Germany, will boast of a dedicated concourse area.

Habibganj station is being developed on the public-private partnership (PPP) model in collaboration with the Bansal Group. The project is being executed at an approximate cost of Rs 100 crore, and Rs 350 crore would be spent on commercial development in and around the station.

The station redevelopment programme is considered a pet project of the NDA government. According to the scheme, the Centre will invite private players to develop stations and provide world-class facilities to passengers at major railway stations across the country.

Apart from Habibganj, the project aims to transform Gandhinagar and Surat stations in Gujarat, Chandigarh railway station, Anand Vihar station in Delhi, and Baiyppanahalli station in Karnataka into world-class transit hubs.

World-class station
Habibganj station is being developed on the public-private partnership model in collaboration with the Bansal Group.

Key features of the new station

  •  Entrance to have glass dome
  • Dedicated concourse area with retail outlets and cafeterias
  • Waiting lounge for passengers
  • Clean toilets
  • World-class interiors 
  • Gaming zones 
  • Museum 
  • Exit underpass for alighting passengers
  • Green building with LED lighting 
  • Waste water treatment 
  • Facilities such as hotels, hospitals, spas, convention centre
  • Total cost of project: Rs 100 crore to redevelop station/ Rs 350 crore for commercial development in and around the station)

Pet project of NDA government
The station redevelopment programme is considered a pet project of the Modi government. Private players will play a key role in providing passenger facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Habibganj railway station
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian seafarers on board MT SG Pegasus hold placards seeking help and highlighting their plight. (Photo | EPS)
EXCLUSIVE: Over 50 Indian seafarers trapped by Indonesian Navy for more than five months
RIP Sheila Dikshit: When Delhi's longest serving CM spoke about the politicisation of education
Gallery
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit passed away in Delhi on Saturday. She was 81. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Sheila Dikshit: Some facts you didn't know about the three-time Delhi CM
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar during Assembly Session at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka floor test: Trust vote delayed as Speaker adjourns House till Monday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp