Three forced to consume human excreta over witchcraft suspicion in Jharkhand

Four people, who suspected that the victims used to perform rituals that made people fall ill in the area, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Published: 23rd July 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 09:05 AM

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday

Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Jhanjhri Mohalla area last Tuesday

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Three persons, including two women, were forced to consume human excreta at Jhinjhri under Town Police Station in Giridih on suspicion that they practised witchcraft. Though the incident took place on July 16, the matter came to light when the video footage of the incident was posted on social media on Monday.

Police have arrested four persons, Deera Das (50), his wife Shanti Devi (48), son-in-law Haria Das (32) and daughter Hiria Devi (30) in connection with the incident.Basanti, the daughter of one of the victims said her parents were beaten up by six persons and forced to consume excreta alleging they practised black magic.

“They came to our house and pulled my father and mother out of the house, beat them up brutally… The six wanted to burn them, but somehow they managed to escape,” she said. According to Police, the incident took place when the family was performing a puja for the well-being of an ailing family member. The accused are relatives of victims and live adjacent to each other.

