Home Nation

Minority communities facing 'horrendous acts of mobocracy': Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan

The legislator from West Bengal claimed that there were several incidents where people across the country had been attacked by "cow vigilantes" over rumours of eating beef and smuggling cattle.

Published: 25th July 2019 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Nusrat Jahan

Basirhat MP Nusrat Jahan. (Photo | FB/Nusrat Jahan)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has written an open letter hailing the 49 eminent personalities who wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about alleged rise in hate crimes in the country over the past few years, and said minority communities were facing "horrendous acts of mobocracy".

"Hate crimes and mob lynchings are on a steep rise in our country. The 2014-2019 (period) has the most hate crimes against Muslims, Dalits and minorities to its credit. 2019 has witnessed more than 11 hate crimes and 4 deaths, and they are all minorities and the suppressed," the letter said.

The legislator from West Bengal claimed that there were several incidents where people across the country had been attacked by "cow vigilantes" over rumours of eating beef and smuggling cattle.

"The government's selective silence and inaction in this regard has hit us hard. Injustice in our country has various names, including Tabrez Ansari, Mohd Ikhlaq and Pehlu Khan," she said, referring to the victims of lynching incidents.

ALSO READ | Actor Kaushik Sen claims to have received death threat for raising voice against lynchings

Four years ago, Mohd Ikhlaq, 52, was killed by a mob of villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri on suspicion of cow slaughter.

Pehlu Khan, 55, was brutally beaten up by cow vigilantes while he was transporting cattle along the Delhi-Alwar highway on April 1, 2017.

Twenty-four-year-old Tabrez Ansari was killed earlier this year in Jharkhand by a mob that kept asking him to chant "Jai Shri Ram".

ALSO READ | Muslim hawker allegedly beaten over 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in Asansol; Internet suspended after tension

Jahan, who was elected from West Bengal's Basirhat constituency in the recent Lok Sabha polls, also raised concern over the slogain "Jai Shri Ram".

"Lynch mobs have actually turned the Lord's name into a murder cry. Mob lynching criminals are nothing but enemies of our country," she said, urging the centre to frame a law aimed at curbing such "assaults on democracy".

She ended the letter with a line from poet Muhammad Iqbal's Sare Jahan Se Accha -- Majhab nahi sikhata, Aapas mein bair rakhna," (Religion does not teach us to bear ill-will among ourselves).

In their July 23 letter, eminent personalities, including filmmaker Aparna Sen, historian Ramachandra Guha and noted director Mani Ratnam, had demanded concrete action from the Centre against those indulging in mob killings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nusrat Jahan PM Modi Trinamool violence against minorities
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp