Four rescued from flooded Maharashtra health centre after 13-hour ordeal

By PTI

THANE: Four persons were rescued at 1 pm on Saturday after they got stranded around midnight in a flooded primary health centre in Murbad in Thane district, an official said.

A rescue team of the local Zila Parishad and firemen managed to bring the four, including a woman, out of the PHC using ropes, he said.

"They remained in the flooded PHC from midnight till around 1 pm on Saturday. Heavy rains have caused flooding in Kishor area of Murbad where the PHC is situated. The wall of the health centre collapsed, leading to water gushing inside," Thane ZP official Manish Denge said.

"They spent the night standing on tables and chairs at the PHC. They managed to find a ladder inside and climbed on to the terrace. As part of a flood alert, the team was placed at the PHC. Unfortunately, the four themselves got stranded," Denge said.

The region has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Friday evening.

While Thane city recorded 160 millimetres of rainfall till 8 am on Saturday, Murbad tehsil recorded 332 mm, and Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Amberanth got over 200 mm of rainfall each, the district collector's office said.