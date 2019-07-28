Home Nation

Rajnath Singh arrives in Mozambique in his first overseas trip as Defence Minister

India is willing to forge a strong bilateral relationship with Mozambique by increasing regular engagement and cooperation in multiple spheres, Singh said in a tweet after his arrival in the southern

Published: 28th July 2019 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:34 PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Maputo, Mozambique.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Maputo, Mozambique. | ( Photo | Rajnath Singh Twitter )

By PTI

MAPUTO: In his first overseas trip as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Sunday arrived here in Mozambique on a three-day visit during which three bilateral agreements will be signed to boost military cooperation.

India is willing to forge a strong bilateral relationship with Mozambique by increasing regular engagement and cooperation in multiple spheres, Singh said in a tweet after his arrival in the southern African country.

He also visited the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces military headquarters in the evening.

Singh will hold talks with the president, the defence minister, foreign minister and interior minister of Mozambique during his visit, the Defence Ministry said in New Delhi on Friday.

It said that the two countries will sign three pacts providing for cooperation in surveillance of exclusive economic zone, sharing of white shipping information and hydrography.

During the defence minister's visit, India will also hand over to Mozambique two fast interceptor boats and 44 SUVs.

Bilateral relations between India and Mozambique are on an upswing after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the southern African country in July 2016.

