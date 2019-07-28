Six naxals, including four women surrender in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

By PTI

NAGPUR: Six wanted Naxals, including four women, carrying cash rewards on Saturday surrendered before police in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, officials said.

All of them collectively carried a bounty of Rs 32.50 lakh on their heads.

They are identified as Gokul alias Sanju Madavi (30) who is believed to have involved in a number of cases of encounters, murders, and triggering blasts, police said in a release.

"He was carrying a bounty of Rs 8.50 lakh on his head," it said.

Another ultra, identified as Ratan alias Munna Kunjami (22), was involved in two encounters in Bijapur Ghat in 2017 and in Aaypenta encounter in 2018.

He has a string of cases pending against him in Chhatisgarh, it said, adding that Kunjami was carrying a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh.

Women Naxals are identified as Sarita alias Mukti Kallo(20), Shaila alias Raje Hedo, Zareena alias Shanti Hoyami (29) and Meena Dhurva (22), who all were carrying rewards of the amounts ranging from Rs 4.50 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, it said.

According to police, a total of 14 Naxals have turned themselves in so far in 2019.

Surrendered Naxals have said that minor tribal girls have been forcibly recruited in the dalams, the release said.