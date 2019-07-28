We preferred Yogi Adityanath’s work ethics, diligence while appointing UP CM: Amit Shah

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Seeking to take pride in choosing Yogi Adityanath as UP CM after the BJP rode to power with a mammoth mandate in 2017 Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday explained how he and PM Narendra Modi preferred work ethics, diligence and dedication over experience of governance while picking up the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple to helm politically the most crucial state of the country.

Perceived more as an advocate of hardcore Hindutva and a right-wing poster boy, Yogi Aditynath’s selection to lead UP had rattled many. Acknowledging the fact, Shah, who was the chief guest at the second ground breaking ceremony for over 250 investment projects worth Rs 65000 crore, here on Sunday, claimed that he got scores of call questioning his choice of Yogi for UP CMship.

“No one had even imagined that Yogji would be the CM. The main concern was how a person who doesn’t have an experience of governance even as a minister will head country’s most crucial state. It was true also. Yogiji did not have that experience even that of running a municipality. He was a Mahant,” said Shah hurriedly adding: “But Modiji and I decided to appoint him CM. We preferred his diligence, dedication and work ethics which have made up for his lack of experience."

However, many in the political circles believe that Yogi Adityanath’s name was suggested by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which prevailed over BJP leadership. On the economic health of the nation, the Union Home Minister claimed that PM Modi had kept the foundation of making India a USD 5-trillion economy by 2024 and UP would be one of the biggest contributors to the endeavour by becoming a USD 1-trillion economy itself in the days to come. “They say that the path to become country’s PM passes through Lucknow but I believe that the road to becoming a USD 5-trillion economy also passes through Lucknow”, said Shah.

Amit Shah said the target of USD 5-trillion economy was set to make India figure among top three aeconomies in the next 5 years. Like the first groundbreaking ceremony, which took place last year, this one too aims at bringing investments in the state. The home minister laid the foundation stone for 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 crore at the event.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week had said Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become a USD 1-trillion economy and though it's a big target, it's not impossible to achieve as the state has the requisite resources and manpower. Citing that there had been an increase in allocation of funds to the state by the 14th Finance Commission, Shah assured investors that "along with the state government, the Centre is also committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh".

"The PM sees dreams with open eyes and such people do not sleep till they realise their dreams," he said. Shah was all praise for UP CM for bringing about several changes for good in the state. “The Yogi government has removed the biggest hurdle in development by improving the law and order situation in the last two years," he claimed. While welcoming the investors and the chief guest, CM Yogi said that he had made concerted efforts to establish connect with capitalists and industrialists.

He said that the investment of Rs 65,000 crore would create three lakh jobs in the state. The CM also claimed that overall, the state had received Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment leading to the creation of 28 lakh job opportunities in the state since 2017.

The CM said that UP was a state with highest exports locking a growth of 28 % during the last two years. He also claimed that with an improvement in the law and order situation in that state had been able to change the perception of being a land of lawlessness built in last 15 years.