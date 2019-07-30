Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signs important MoUs with Mozambique, presents 44 SUVs 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with a fruitful three-day high-level official visit to Mozambique, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held high-level engagements and signed two important Memorandum of Understanding.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh held official talk with the Minister of Interior, Mr Jaime Basilio Monteiro in capital Maputo. After the talks, Defence Minister gifted 44 SUVs to the Minister of Interior. The SUVs are expected to boost safety and security of the Mozambican police forces.

Defence Spokesperson informed, “During the Raksha Mantri’s visit, India and Mozambique signed two MoUs - agreement on sharing white shipping information and co-operation in the field of Hydrography – which will further strengthen defence co-operation between the two countries and result in enhanced security in the Indian Ocean Region.”

India and Mozambique enjoy warm and historic ties with ancient people to people links between both the countries. Mozambique is home to a sizeable Indian community.



Extremely happy to meet the families of India community at Salamanga and Maputo today. pic.twitter.com/41borG757M — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 30, 2019

Mozambique has sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation. Shri Rajnath Singh assured co-operation and reiterated commitment to work together in this regard, added the spokesperson.

During the visit defence minister called on Mr Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, the Prime Minister of Mozambique. During the talks, the Prime Minister of Mozambique thanked India for timely and valuable assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone IDAI, underlining that India was the first responder in the hour of crisis.

On India’s behalf, 44 SUV’s were given to Mozambique’s Minister of Interior, Mr. Jaime Basilio Monteiro. These SUVs will grant assistance to Mozambique’s National Criminal Investigation Agency. @IndiainMoz pic.twitter.com/PdXz4MBSE8 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 30, 2019

Rajnath Singh also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, Mr Jose Pacheco and the Defence Minister of Mozambique, Mr Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke also.

Shri Rajnath Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Defence Secretary, DG, Coast Guards and senior officials of Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

Minister is on a 3 day official visit to Mozambique from July 28-30, 2019. He will return to India tonight after concluding his fruitful visit

Mozambique has a large presence of the Indian Diaspora.