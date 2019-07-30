Home Nation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh signs important MoUs with Mozambique, presents 44 SUVs 

Mozambique has sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation.

Published: 30th July 2019 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 10:19 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh presenting SUV key to Mozambique Minister of Interior Jaime Basilio Monteiro (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with a fruitful three-day high-level official visit to Mozambique, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held high-level engagements and signed two important Memorandum of Understanding.

On Tuesday, Rajnath Singh held official talk with the Minister of Interior, Mr Jaime Basilio Monteiro in capital Maputo. After the talks, Defence Minister gifted 44 SUVs to the Minister of Interior. The SUVs are expected to boost safety and security of the Mozambican police forces.

Defence Spokesperson informed, “During the Raksha Mantri’s visit, India and Mozambique signed two MoUs - agreement on sharing white shipping information and co-operation in the field of Hydrography – which will further strengthen defence co-operation between the two countries and result in enhanced security in the Indian Ocean Region.”

Mozambique has sought co-operation from India to deal with the growing menace of terrorism and radicalisation. Shri Rajnath Singh assured co-operation and reiterated commitment to work together in this regard, added the spokesperson.

During the visit defence minister called on Mr Carlos Agostinho do Rosario, the Prime Minister of Mozambique. During the talks, the Prime Minister of Mozambique thanked India for timely and valuable assistance in the aftermath of Cyclone IDAI, underlining that India was the first responder in the hour of crisis.

Rajnath Singh also met Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation, Mr Jose Pacheco and the Defence Minister of Mozambique, Mr Atanasio Salvador M’tumuke also.

Shri Rajnath Singh is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Defence Secretary, DG, Coast Guards and senior officials of Ministries of Defence and External Affairs.

Minister is on a 3 day official visit to Mozambique from July 28-30, 2019. He will return to India tonight after concluding his fruitful visit

Mozambique has a large presence of the Indian Diaspora.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mozambique Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Diplomacy
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp