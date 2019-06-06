Aligarh toddler strangled to death, eyes gouged out after parents failed to repay Rs 10,000 loan

By IANS

ALIGARH: In a shocking incident, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl was strangled to death and her eyes gouged out after her parents allegedly failed to repay a loan of Rs 10,000. Two of the accused have been arrested, police said.

The incident took place in Tappal town here in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the girl's body was found on June 2 in a dumping ground near her house, three days after she went missing.

Reportedly, the mutilated body was discovered after a pack of stray dogs had been spotted carrying what appeared to be human body parts.

According to the police, the two accused, identified as Zahid and Aslam, were neighbours of the girl who was murdered.

Initial investigations suggest a case of personal enmity as the police found evidence of a few monetary dealings. The murder is suspected to have been committed over an argument regarding a sum of money given as a loan.

Aligarh: Body of 2.5-year-old girl was found in Tappal area on May2. SSP Aligarh says,'Case of kidnapping was registered with police on May 31. Post-mortem report has revealed death by strangulation, no signs of rape, a case of personal enmity; 2 men arrested. Probe on' (05/06) pic.twitter.com/DP0HaUzHsI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2019

"A case of kidnapping was registered on May 31. The accused have been arrested and they have confessed to the crime. It was a case of personal enmity and there is no sign of rape. The minor was strangled to death and her eyes were gouged out. The accused are in jail now," said Senior Superintendent of Police Aligarh, Akash Kulhari.

According to media reports, the family and relatives of the deceased had blocked roads in protest and had to be pacified by senior police officials.