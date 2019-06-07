Home Nation

Heatwave or rain? Find out what next few days have in store for you

The AIWWB report forecasts that heatwaves will prevail over central and northern parts of India.

Published: 07th June 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

North East monsoon. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The All India Weather Warning Bulletin (AIWWB) has issued a weather prediction for the next five days, forecasting stormy, rainy days ahead for the southern and eastern parts of the country.

However, the central and western regions may receive little to no respite due to likely heatwave predictions.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely over- Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal as well as parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha. 

Heavy to very rainfall will hit eastern and north-eastern parts of India like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Meghalaya, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Kerala is also likely to receive showers on June 7.

As for regions in the south-west, like pockets in Telengana, central and northern India, severe heatwave conditions ahead are likely. Places in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, South Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, South Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Marathawada and Telangana too fall under this category.

Meanwhile, squally weather will prevail over south-west and south-east Arabian Sea as well as adjoining Maldives-Comorin area and along the Karnataka and Kerala coast. The AIWWB has issued a warning to fishermen and adviced them to not venture out in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast

Interior pockets of Tamil Nadu will receive thunderstorms on June 7, however, no warning has been issued for the rest of the days (June 8, 9, 10 and 11). Central and western regions of Tamil Nadu will witness a few stormy showers, shifting towards the west and eventually entering Kerala.

Rainy days unlikely for Chennai

Struggling with severe water crisis due to negligible rainfall last year, there is still no clear relief rain prediction for Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, which has exhausted nearly all of its freshwater resources and is undergoing a severe water crisis. 

While experts and water managers are pinning hopes on the southwest monsoons (which is likely to hit Kerala shortly) to hit the city as well, hot and dry winds will continue to reel Chennai in sweltering weather for at least the next few days.


 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
weather report weather prediction summer Heatwave monsoon Tamil Nadu weather Kerala weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp