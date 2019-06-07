Heatwave or rain? Find out what next few days have in store for you

By Online Desk

The All India Weather Warning Bulletin (AIWWB) has issued a weather prediction for the next five days, forecasting stormy, rainy days ahead for the southern and eastern parts of the country.

However, the central and western regions may receive little to no respite due to likely heatwave predictions.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds are very likely over- Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal as well as parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, interior Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal & Sikkim and Odisha.

Heavy to very rainfall will hit eastern and north-eastern parts of India like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Meghalaya, and Gangetic West Bengal.

Kerala is also likely to receive showers on June 7.

As for regions in the south-west, like pockets in Telengana, central and northern India, severe heatwave conditions ahead are likely. Places in Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, South Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, South Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Marathawada and Telangana too fall under this category.

Meanwhile, squally weather will prevail over south-west and south-east Arabian Sea as well as adjoining Maldives-Comorin area and along the Karnataka and Kerala coast. The AIWWB has issued a warning to fishermen and adviced them to not venture out in the coming days.

Tamil Nadu weather forecast

Interior pockets of Tamil Nadu will receive thunderstorms on June 7, however, no warning has been issued for the rest of the days (June 8, 9, 10 and 11). Central and western regions of Tamil Nadu will witness a few stormy showers, shifting towards the west and eventually entering Kerala.

Rainy days unlikely for Chennai

Struggling with severe water crisis due to negligible rainfall last year, there is still no clear relief rain prediction for Tamil Nadu's capital city, Chennai, which has exhausted nearly all of its freshwater resources and is undergoing a severe water crisis.

While experts and water managers are pinning hopes on the southwest monsoons (which is likely to hit Kerala shortly) to hit the city as well, hot and dry winds will continue to reel Chennai in sweltering weather for at least the next few days.



