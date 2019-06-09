Bhopal: Six police officials suspended after body of 8-year-old girl found in drain

By ANI

BHOPAL: Six policemen have been suspended including an ASI, constable and 4 others in the case of alleged rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl whose body was found in a drain near her house in wee hours on Sunday.

The location of the accused has also been traced and attempts are being made to nab him, told Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan.

"The main suspect has been identified. His location has been traced and he will be arrested soon. 6 policemen have been suspended. Stringent actions will be taken. No one will be spared. The accused lives in the neighbourhood," said Bala Bachchan.

"As per the information, given by the police, she was raped by the accused and it is not a case of gang-rape," he said.

The body of an 8-year-old girl was found in a drain close to her house on wee hours of Sunday here at Kamla Nagar in Bhopal. The girl went missing since last night when she went out of her house to buy something. When she didn't return her parents went to the police following which a case was registered and a search for the missing child started.

Her body was cited in the drain close to her house in wee hours on Sunday.