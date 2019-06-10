Home Nation

PM Modi extends Jyeshtha Ashtami greetings to Kashmiri Pandit community

The prime minister tweeted his greetings in Kashmiri and English.

Kashmiri Pandits offer prayers at the replica of Kheer Bhawani temple. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday wished the Kashmiri Pandit community on the occasion of Jyeshtha Ashtami, hoping for peace and prosperity everywhere.

"Zyesht Ashtami hund chu tohe saarni Mubarak! Lassiv te phalliv (Greetings to all on Jyeshtha Ashtami. Be blessed and prosper)," he wrote.

"May the blessings of Mata Kheer Bhawani give strength to everyone and may there be peace as well as prosperity everywhere," the PM added.

