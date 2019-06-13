Home Nation

ISRO to take a giant leap by launching India's own space station

ISRO also confirmed that their first human mission into space would be sent in 2022 with three crew members on board.

Published: 13th June 2019 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2019 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India is planning to set up its own space station, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan said on Thursday.

"We are planning to have a space station for India, our own space station," Sivan said while addressing a press conference here. The ambitious project will be an extension of the Gaganyaan mission.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space, Jitendra Singh said that ISRO has resolved to send its first human mission into space in 2022.

"On eve of 75th Independence anniversary of India in 2022, ISRO has resolved to send its first human Mission into space, it could be before 2022. An exclusive special cell has been created, Gaganyaan National advisory council to monitor planning and preparation," he said.

READ| India's space force set to take off? Centre approves agency to develop weapons

The Union Minister further said that India's second spacecraft to the moon, Chandrayaan-2 will be launched on July 15 this year and will be an extension of Chandrayaan-1.

"Chandrayaan-2 to be launched on July 15, 2019, tentatively, it will land in September, it will carry a rover. It will be an extension of Chandrayaan-1," Singh said. The spacecraft will attempt to make its first ever soft landing on the moon on September 5 or September 6, 52 days after its launch.

Chandryaan-2 will explore a region of moon where no mission has ever set foot.

Chandrayaan-II consists of an orbiter, a lander and a rover together referred to as "composite body". The total mass of Chandrayaan 2 system is 3.8 ton; out of 3.8 ton, nearly 1.3 ton is the propeller.

Currently, there is only one fully functioning space station in Earth's orbit, the International Space Station.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
space station ISRO Space Force ISRO chief K Sivan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO Chairman Dr K Sivan during a media interaction in New Delhi on 13 June 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India planning to have own space station: ISRO chief
India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen with his left hand covered with a cast during team's training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan's replacement as rain threat looms
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp