Ruling elite in Jammu and Kashmir involved in corruption: Governor Satya Pal Malik

'I will tell them how violence will not yield anything. I want to make it clear that violence cannot make India bow,' said the governor.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday alleged that two ruling elite in the State were involved in corruption. The governor was indirectly referring to former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

“In J&K, corruption is more prevalent than any other place in the country,” Malik said while addressing a press conference here. Malik said that the state government has reconstituted the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) by giving it more powers. “Some cases have gone for the probe to the ACB, even some cases involving former ministers have been sent,” the Governor said.

“People are frustrated because of corruption. If you give assurance to the younger generation that their rights will not be snatched away, half of the militancy will end,” he added. The Governor also asked the youth who have taken up guns to give up violence and talk to him as he believes that an open dialogue is the only way to restore peace to the valley.

“I will tell them how violence will not yield anything. I want to make it clear that violence cannot make India bow,” said the governor.

On the removal of the J&K Bank chairman and raids by ACB on its corporate headquarters, Malik said the state acted upon directions provided by the RBI.

