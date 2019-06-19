Home Nation

Himachal to provide Rs 7,500 monthly to child abuse victims

Intensive counselling up to six months would be provided to the minor and his or her family members through professional counsellors.

Published: 19th June 2019 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Crime Against Children, Child Abuse, Sexual Harassment, Law & Order

Express Illustration

By IANS

SHIMLA: The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to provide Rs 7,500 per month financial assistance and counselling for six months to children victims of sexual violence and abuse.

In a move to restore the self-confidence and dignity of victims of child abuse, the Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, gave its nod to start a scheme for rehabilitation of the minor victims of rape, child abuse, a government spokesperson told IANS.

Under this scheme, intensive counselling up to six months would be provided to the minor and his or her family members through professional counsellors.

In addition, financial assistance of Rs 7,500 per month would also be given to the minor victim till the age of 21 years as a livelihood support measure, he added.

The Cabinet at its meeting here also decided to enhance the honorarium of office bearers of the Panchayati Raj Institutions from April 1.

As per the decision, Chairpersons of Zila Parishads would now get an honorarium of Rs 12,000 per month, instead of Rs 11,000, Vice Chairpersons Rs 8,000 instead of Rs 7,500, and members would be paid Rs 5,000 in place of Rs 4,500.

The Cabinet also gave its consent to increase the honorarium of part-time workers engaged in 'patwar' circles from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 3,500.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Child abuse victims Himachal child abuse victims
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp