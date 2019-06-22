Home Nation

Won’t dispatch elephants to Ahmedabad by train till we receive 'clarification' on  SC order: Railways

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer said that there was no question of transporting the elephants by a train now as the matter had reached the court.

Published: 22nd June 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has emphatically said that it will not dispatch the four elephants to Ahmedabad from Assam’s Tinsukia for the Jagannath Rath Yatra on July 4 till it receives a “clarification” on an order of the Supreme Court from the forest department of Assam and the matter is resolved by the Gauhati High Court.

“We have sought a clarification from the forest department of Assam on an order of the Supreme Court. Till that clarification is received, we will not dispatch the elephants by the railway,” Masood Alom, who is the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Tinsukia Division, told The New Indian Express on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Court urged to halt 'inhumane' shipping of Assam jumbos to Gujarat for rath yatra

“Our zonal headquarters (Maligaon) has written the letter to the forest department seeking the clarification. Also, there is a Public Interest Litigation filed in the Gauhati High Court. Till the case is resolved, we will not dispatch the elephants,” he further said.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer, Pranav Jyoti Sarma, also said that there was no question of transporting the elephants by a train now as the matter had reached the court.

The statements by the two senior NFR officials come amidst rumours that the elephants will be dispatched in a wagon, which will be attached to the Brahmaputra Mail, on Saturday.

The animals’ transportation will be in violation of a Supreme Court order. In a 2016 case between Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and organisations versus Central government and others, the Supreme Court had ordered: “…The state government (Government of Kerala) shall not issue any ownership certificate to any of the persons in possession of elephants. That apart, the persons who are in possession of elephants shall not transfer the elephants outside the state nor shall they part with the elephants by way of transfer in any manner…”

The Gauhati High Court has already admitted two petitions which were filed by Sangita Iyer, who is a Kerala-born wildlife journalist from Canada, and Avinava Prayash, a Guwahati-based NGO. The petitioners urged the court to prevent the elephants’ transportation citing various reasons including the prevailing scorching heat in the country. The petitions will be heard by the court on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Northeast Frontier Railway NFR Gauhati High Court Supreme Court Ahmedabad
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp