PM Modi arrives in Japan for G20 Summit, to meet world leaders including Trump, Putin and Xi Jinping

In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29. (Photo | PMO/Twitter)

OSAKA (Japan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived here in Japan for the G20 Summit during which he will attend important plurilateral meetings and meet with the world leaders including US President Donald Trump.

"Early morning arrival in Osaka. The #G20 Summit, bilateral and multilateral interactions await PM @narendramodi in the coming two days. He will elaborate on many issues of global importance and present India's viewpoint," the prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's sixth G20 Summit which is being held at Osaka on June 28-29.

"PM @narendramodi arrives at Kansai International airport in #Osaka to attend the #G20summit . Over the next 3 days, PM has a range of bilateral and plurilateral engagements to articulate India's views on the global platform," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

In his departure statement, he said that issues such as women empowerment, artificial intelligence and common efforts to address challenges like terrorism will be high on his agenda.

"The summit will provide an important opportunity to reiterate and reinforce our strong support to reformed multilateralism, which is crucial for preserving rule-based international order in today's fast-changing world," Modi said.

The summit, he said, will also be a platform for sharing India's strong developmental experience of the last five years, which provided the basis for a resounding mandate by the people of India to the government to continue on the path of progress and stability.

India to host G20 Summit in 2022

He said the two-day Osaka summit will also be an important stepping stone for India towards hosting the G20 summit in 2022 "when we usher in a New India in the 75th anniversary year of our Independence".

On the sidelines, Modi said, he "looks forward to engaging with leaders of our major partner countries on important issues of bilateral and global importance.

"I also look forward to host the next Russia, India and China (RIC) Informal Summit on the sidelines, and also to participate in the next informal meetings of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and JAI (Japan, America and India) leaders," he added.

Apart from Trump, Prime Minister Modi will also meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the G20 Summit.

