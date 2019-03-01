Home Nation

Border tension has no bearing on Lok Sabha polls, will be held on time: EC

Talking to reporters at the Yojana Bhawan here in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the top-ranking poll panel official said: "Elections will be held on time."

Published: 01st March 2019 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 03:45 PM   |  A+A-

Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora (File | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Friday said the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan will have no bearing on the upcoming general election in April-May.

Arora was responding to a query on whether there were any chances of the polls being postponed in the wake of the situation that has arisen following the February 14 Pulwama attack on a CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir and the subsequent Indian Air Force strike on a non-military Pakistan location to destroy Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps.

Talking to reporters at the Yojana Bhawan here in the Uttar Pradesh capital, the top-ranking poll panel official said: "Elections will be held on time."

When asked about the possible notification of the Lok Sabha poll dates, Arora said the media and the country would come to know of it through the "usual press conference", as is the norm.

TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Election Commission Sunil Arora India pakistan

