Home Nation

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang apologises after 'sexist' comment

TR Zeliang said his comment was in a good vein and never intended to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society, particularly women. 

Published: 02nd March 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has apologised for his alleged sexist remark.

Participating in a debate on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Nagaland Assembly on February 25, he had said, “Some men can please two girls but no man can serve two masters”.

The comment had drawn censure from a woman organisation of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) which said the “callous and insensitive language of the Leader of Opposition, who is also a former Chief Minister, was a direct insult and a degradation of all women”.

In the face of criticism, Zeliang tendered an apology on Friday saying, “If it has hurt the feelings of any section of the society, I apologize and retract my statement”.

He said his comment was in a “good vein” and never intended to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society, particularly women. 

“It was uttered in a good vein because humorous description of events or topics under discussion is a normal practice which is known to all members of the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Earlier, describing his remark as “derogatory” and “chauvinistic” against women, the NDPP eves’ body had demanded he tender a public apology and retract his statement. It wondered as to how Zeliang, who is a husband and has a daughter, could make such a remark.

“…Or, is this the way he actually perceives women? We will not tolerate any person, be it an elected member or otherwise, to demean, belittle and insult women intentionally or otherwise,” the organisation had said.

Zeliang had served as Nagaland CM for around four years between 2014 and 2018 and is a leader of opposition Naga People’s Front.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nagaland TR Zeliang TR Zeliang sexist comment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Real Madrid back on their feet for El Clasico
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp