Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang apologises after 'sexist' comment

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Former Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang has apologised for his alleged sexist remark.

Participating in a debate on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in Nagaland Assembly on February 25, he had said, “Some men can please two girls but no man can serve two masters”.

The comment had drawn censure from a woman organisation of ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) which said the “callous and insensitive language of the Leader of Opposition, who is also a former Chief Minister, was a direct insult and a degradation of all women”.

In the face of criticism, Zeliang tendered an apology on Friday saying, “If it has hurt the feelings of any section of the society, I apologize and retract my statement”.

He said his comment was in a “good vein” and never intended to hurt the sentiments of any section of the society, particularly women.

“It was uttered in a good vein because humorous description of events or topics under discussion is a normal practice which is known to all members of the Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Earlier, describing his remark as “derogatory” and “chauvinistic” against women, the NDPP eves’ body had demanded he tender a public apology and retract his statement. It wondered as to how Zeliang, who is a husband and has a daughter, could make such a remark.

“…Or, is this the way he actually perceives women? We will not tolerate any person, be it an elected member or otherwise, to demean, belittle and insult women intentionally or otherwise,” the organisation had said.

Zeliang had served as Nagaland CM for around four years between 2014 and 2018 and is a leader of opposition Naga People’s Front.